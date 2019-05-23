VIDEO: Money Trail from Foreign Oligarchs to Hunter Biden Bank Accounts Exposed

Best-selling author Peter Schweizer explains the foreign influence peddling scandal engulfing Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign in a new video series produced by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI).

Schweizer, who is the president of GAI, explains in the video the key findings from his 2018 bestselling book Secret Empires regarding the financial deals Hunter Biden’s private equity firm secured in Ukraine and China while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, was negotiating U.S. foreign policy with those countries.

“New documents shed light on just how much money oligarchs were sending to the Biden family while he was vice president,” Schweizer states in the video. “We have a glimpse of this not because the Biden family has disclosed it, but because documents that came out in a court case offer access to financial records involving Hunter Biden.”

“By looking at just this one account, we know what was flowing into the account and what was flowing out while Joe Biden was vice president,” he continued. – READ MORE