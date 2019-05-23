Peter Schweizer: Hunter Biden Was ‘Stuffing His Pockets with Foreign Money’ While Dad Was Vice President

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and senior editor-at-large at Breitbart News, explained how Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s second son, consummated financial relationships with foreign states and oligarchs in China and Ukraine while his father “steered policy” towards those two countries as vice president. He offered his analysis in a Saturday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle.

“Why were these foreign governments and these foreign corrupt oligarchs stuffing money into Hunter Biden’s pocket?” asked Schweizer. “That’s why I have called for Hunter Biden to testify before a Senate committee.”

Schweizer has repeatedly advised the Senate to call on Hunted Biden to testify about the origins and nature of his financial relationships with the government of China via the state-owned Bank of China and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

As of this article’s publication, CNN.com has made no mention of Bohai Harvest RST, an equity firm founded by Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry. The firm secured $1.5 billion in state funding from China.

"Why was Hunter Biden stuffing his pockets with foreign money?" asked Schweizer. "From every place from Ukraine to China, we've got money coming from Kazakh oligarchs, what was he being paid for? I think we can all agree, people are not stuffing money into his pocket out of the kindness of their hearts. They are expecting, wanting, and, I think, getting something in return."