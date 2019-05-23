New Chicago mayor doesn’t want Chicago police to protect her ‘because it’s a very dangerous time in our country’

Newly elected Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — the first African-American female to serve as Chicago mayor — does not want the Chicago Police Department to protect her.

Instead, she’s opting for private security, breaking an age-old tradition of the city police heading up protection detail for the mayor.

Lightfoot hired a private company to oversee her security detail, noting that “it’s a very dangerous time” in the U.S.

Retired Deputy U.S. Marshal James Smith will head up the mayor’s security detail. Smith is also a managing partner at Silver Star Protection Group, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Smith retired from the U.S. Marshals after 26 years of service.