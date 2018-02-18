VIDEO: Mitt Romney’s First Senate Ad Is a Not-So-Subtle Jab at Trump

Mitt Romney has officially entered the race to become Utah’s next U.S. senator.

In a video released on Twitter, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee announced his intention to succeed the retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, a fellow Republican.

I am running for United States Senate to serve the people of Utah and bring Utah's values to Washington. pic.twitter.com/TDkas6gD2p — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 16, 2018

The over two-minute-long video showcases Romney’s deep roots in the state, touching on his role in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games, as well as his other work in the Beehive State.

One notable line included what appears to be a subtle jab at President Donald Trump: “Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion.” – READ MORE

