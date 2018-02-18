True Pundit

Politics TV

VIDEO: Mitt Romney’s First Senate Ad Is a Not-So-Subtle Jab at Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Mitt Romney has officially entered the race to become Utah’s next U.S. senator.

In a video released on Twitter, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee announced his intention to succeed the retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, a fellow Republican.

The over two-minute-long video showcases Romney’s deep roots in the state, touching on his role in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games, as well as his other work in the Beehive State.

One notable line included what appears to be a subtle jab at President Donald Trump: “Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world. Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Mitt Romney's First Senate Ad Is a Not-So-Subtle Jab at Trump [Video]
Mitt Romney's First Senate Ad Is a Not-So-Subtle Jab at Trump [Video]

"I will fight for Utah."
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: