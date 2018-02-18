Politics TV
FL AG Pam Bondi: I Think FBI Director Christopher Wray Has a Lot of Explaining to Do (VIDEO)
.@AGPamBondi: “I think [FBI Director Christopher Wray] has a lot of explaining to do…The men & women of the FBI report to him, and we need to find out exactly what happened that could have saved 17 lives and many, many injuries…” #TheStoryhttps://t.co/yDRCY2Yt3gpic.twitter.com/8f7h31zPCr
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2018
Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked if she agreed with Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) on his call for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign.
Bondi said he had a lot of explaining to do and that this shouldn’t discourage others from reporting potential threats.- READ MORE
