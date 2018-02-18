True Pundit

FL AG Pam Bondi: I Think FBI Director Christopher Wray Has a Lot of Explaining to Do (VIDEO)

Posted on
Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked if she agreed with Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) on his call for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign.

Bondi said he had a lot of explaining to do and that this shouldn’t discourage others from reporting potential threats.- READ MORE

