Gay Olympic Athlete Uses Injury as Opportunity to Insult Vice President Pence

U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy used the occasion of breaking his thumb in training earlier this week to take a shot at Vice President Mike Pence.

Kenworthy, who is openly gay, has repeatedly spoken out against Pence. The vice president led the U.S. delegation to Pyeongchang, South Korea and was on hand for the opening ceremony last week.

Kenworthy, along with figure skater Adam Rippon (also gay), has pointed to positions taken by Pence and the Trump administration as reasons to target him in social media and interviews with the press.

Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so… Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic "thumbs up!" of encouragement the rest of the trip. pic.twitter.com/XylPPGAq9P — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 15, 2018

“Broke my thumb yesterday in practice,” Kenworthy tweeted on Thursday. “It won’t stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence’s hand so… Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic ‘thumbs up!’ of encouragement the rest of the trip.” – READ MORE

