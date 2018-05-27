Politics Security
VIDEO: Louis Farrakhan Praises Trump for Taking Out ‘Enemies of Black People’ & Applauds Attacks on Corrupt FBI, DOJ
Barack Obama was the president who was supposed to deliver racial healing to the United States.
Louis Farrakhan just said President Trump is the man delivering, however.
Farrakhan praised Trump for his assault on a crooked media, corrupt DOJ and a feckless and criminally-operated FBI.
A jovial Farrakhan, during a radio interview in Chicago, literally clapped for Trump’s criticism of the FBI.
Yeah. Ask Farrakhan. pic.twitter.com/9jrKCKQzyC
— Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) May 26, 2018