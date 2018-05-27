Politics Security
President Bush Rushed to Hospital
President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort, per his spokesman.
Following his wife’s funeral, Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for blood poisoning, known as sepsis.
He was discharged in early May after a two-week stay.
Today he was admitted again, his spokesman said.
— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018
This story is developing.