True Pundit

Politics Security

President Bush Rushed to Hospital

Posted on by
Share:

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort, per his spokesman.

Following his wife’s funeral, Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for blood poisoning, known as sepsis.

He was discharged in early May after a two-week stay.

Today he was admitted again, his spokesman said.

This story is developing.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: