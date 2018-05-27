President Bush Rushed to Hospital

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort, per his spokesman.

Following his wife’s funeral, Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for blood poisoning, known as sepsis.

He was discharged in early May after a two-week stay.

Today he was admitted again, his spokesman said.

This story is developing.

