Trump Tosses Obama Under the Russian Bus With Blistering Tweet

“Why didn’t President Obama do something about the so-called Russian Meddling when he was told about it by the FBI before the Election? Because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win, and he didn’t want to upset the apple cart! He was in charge, not me, and did nothing.” — Donald Trump Tweet, from Sunday.

Ouch.

That has gotta sting.

