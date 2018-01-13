VIDEO: Liam Neeson believes gender wage gap is ‘disgraceful’ but will not take a pay cut

Liam Neeson did not mince words.

In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, “The Commuter” star said he felt the gender wage gap was “f—ing disgraceful” but when asked if he would take a pay cut, the actor said “no.”

Neeson said in a video clip of the interview: “There’s a lot of discussion about it and a lot of healthy and necessary discussion about it because the disparity sometimes is f—ing disgraceful.”

“We’re starting and it’s starting with these extraordinary actresses and brave ladies and we as men have got to be part of it. We started it, so we have to be part of the solution,” he continued. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Actress Rose McGowan said Sunday that it was “Hollywood fakery” for actors to wear black to the Golden Globes as a way to protest sexual misconduct.