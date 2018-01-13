VIDEO: Colbert thinks Other Countries Aren’t S***holes. The U.S. Is A S***hole Because Trump Is President!

On Thursday evening, fresh with dewy-eyed eagerness at President Trump’s latest salvo of stupid, comedian/social commentator Stephen Colbert took the wood to . . . the United States. Yes, he called the country that has made him rich and famous a “s***hole.” Because Trump, of course.

Colbert, playing off of Trump’s reported comment that we shouldn’t have “all these people from s***hole countries come here,” quipped, “Sir, they’re not s***hole countries. For one, Donald Trump isn’t their president.”

Colbert should ask expatriate North Koreans whether their country of origin is a s***hole. Or expatriate Cubans. Or expatriate Sudanese or expatriate Iranians or expatriate Haitians. There are indeed crappy countries. That’s why such wonderful people flee them. And the United States is not among those countries. If it were, Colbert wouldn’t live here. He has the cash to move elsewhere. – READ MORE

On Thursday night’s edition of The Late Show, comedian Stephen Colbert decided it would be a good idea to throw multiple Nazi salutes.

Colbert was making a joke about President Donald Trump’s response to the riots in Charlottesville when he threw Nazi salutes in a couple of different directions.

“[Trump] is definitely taking it to a higher level, I’d say his support is about up there,” Colbert said as he made the salute. “Right about here.”

“Or over here,” he said, making another Nazi salute with his left arm.

CNN fired Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord for something similar–mockingly tweeting “Sieg Heil!” to Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters. Lord said he used the Nazi slogan to indicate that he found Carusone’s behavior to be fascistic, while Colbert seemed to use the Nazi salute to argue that Trump is sympathetic to Nazis.

WATCH: