Morning Joe: ‘Evil’ Nazi-Lover Trump Wants ‘Aryan’ Immigration Policy (VIDEO)

On Friday’s Morning Joe, the show’s liberal pundits could not contain their shock and horror at yesterday’s news that President Trump allegedly called Haiti, El Salvador, and several African nations “shithole countries.” While co-host Joe Scarborough saw the incident as more evidence that Trump is “in the early stages of dementia,” guest panelist Donny Deutsch and MSNBC National Affairs Analyst John Heilemann saw far more sinister undertones in Trump’s comments.

Later during the same segment, Deutsch made his case that Trump’s comments were a clear sign of the President’s desire to select immigrants on the basis of Nazi Germany’s beliefs about “Aryan” racial superiority. But first, Scarborough set him up with a polemic about how Trump believes in an immigration policy “favor[ing] whites over all others” – READ MORE

A guest on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” oddly declared Friday that she is worried President Trump may try to invalidate the 2018 midterm elections to avoid a Democratic Congress — something the President can’t actually do.

Regular co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were absent, but Republican pollster and Washington Examiner columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson more than made up for the extreme anti-Trump rhetoric that MSNBC viewers have come to expect from the liberal morning show.

Soltis Anderson said she is worried that if Republicans face large losses in 2018, President Trump will fear having a Democratic Congress that may begin to pursue impeachment proceedings and the result will be an attempt to question “the validity of elections, period.”

The bizarre theory demonstrates the paranoia that is often depicted on liberal networks and the statement is even stranger because it was uttered by a Republican.

She admitted that her theory isn’t “likely” but compared the scenario to what has occurred during the aftermath of a special election in Alabama. Doug Jones became the firstDemocrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a Senate seat in the state, but his opponent hasn’t conceded and even filed a lawsuit urging officials to delay certification because of “systematic election fraud.” – READ MORE