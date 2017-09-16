VIDEO: Jumper Hits Wall During Perhaps The Worst College Football Sky Diving Display Ever

FOLLOW US!



Parachuting into a college football stadium always looks easy. But not so much today.

Two out of three Navy sky divers in Utah on Saturday missed their mark. One hit a wall, the other crash landed onto the field in a cloud of red powder which was supposed to be used to leave a red smoke trail in the sky as the trio parachuted into the stadium.

The last thing that crashed this badly in Utah was Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign.

No one was injured in the Saturday mishap.