VIRAL PAYBACK: Rapper Who Showed White Child Being Lynched in Music Video Gets Knocked Out Cold on Stage (Video)

A video showing a disgruntled man bum-rushing rapper XXXTentacion and sucker punching the performer has gone viral in recent days. The attack rendered the tough-talking entertainer laid out on stage and unconscious.

The attack, however, was sparked before the the hip-hop singer released a disturbing music video this week showcasing a white boy with a noose around his neck being lynched while an African-American boy watches him die.

The attack in fact occurred in June in San Diego but the video of that beat down has gone viral since the singer debuted his racially offensive music video Tuesday.

Many viewers acknowledged they know the footage of the rapper getting cold cocked was from a previous concert but were happy to share it regardless as a token of payback for XXXTentacion’s troubling music video.

FOX News described the controversial video below:

The video “Look At Me!” debuted on Tuesday and features imagery depicting police brutality, violent protests, and the 19-year-old Florida-based rapper placing a white child’s head in a noose on stage in front of a crowded theater and then hoisting him up into the air.

The child’s feet are shown dangling and twitching and then they suddenly stop.

The casting director of the video LaShawnna Stanley told that finding parents who would allow their child to be hanged on stage was a challenge.

“We had to delay the video because the mom that originally agreed and said okay but when she got there she didn’t feel comfortable.  We delayed for a week,” said Stanley.

 

  • Garmain

    That hilarious, the record continued to play for 30 seconds after the guy pretending to sing it was out cold on the floor. I guess the guy who knocked him out thought he was getting ripped of by Millie Vanillie.

  • ~~~♥♥Baby Doll♥♥~~~

    he was lip synching!

  • jubadoobai

    Hilarious. Nashy, nashy guy, can’t take a punch. Lip synching. LOL. What’s the crowd yelling?

  • harrydweeks

    Nice hit.

  • RoseCShade

  • Frank Kush

    This is what happens when the left peddles in hate for 2 years straight. Before anyone accusses me of supporting this kind act, i don’t. It’s jus the end result of leftists pushing others around not understanding that there’s always consequences for those who engage in that kind of stuff.

  • Pk Mitchell

    i heard this is the turd that featured a white kid getting lynched on a vid the other day?

  • horten

    THIS MADE MY DAY…

  • horten

    YEP.. SAME TURD…

  • KindraKCurrie

  • Carolingian

    have some chips

  • plagar3

    Takin care of business

  • Hugh Everett

    I like the way they carried the punk off like a limp, wet noodle. That was funny.

  • fewdegreesright

    Reap what you sow!!!

  • Michael Neville Cassar

    I can never understand a ripper ,more and more when they do silly things.

  • franchise11

    That was awesome.

  • The Deplorable Joe Rocchead

    Had to slow it down a bit. And why yes, it was.

  • 4406pak

    Smokey quote…”U GOT KNOCKED THE PHYK OUT ” ….lol

  • Joseph McCloskey

    K.O.’d and carried; like a sack-o-shit!

  • Bill Hurt

    I cannot stop watching this,,boy he clocked that asshole,,,what’s his name want to send him a thank u!

  • Bill Hurt

    Right,these rappers are only famous because of stupid whites,if they quit this crap,it would go wawy

  • Bill Hurt

    Karma is a bitch,,,it will only get worse for him if he keeps it up,,,love that BULL THAT CLOCKED HIM,,

  • Bill Hurt

    Would love to see it I now slow motion !

  • John Lariviere

    Too bad the dude didn’t bring a noose and string his ass up… Nigga’s suck !

  • Bill Hurt

    Yep,Karma one knocking,Hard !

  • gun_clutcher

    ..the guy should get a medal

  • The Deplorable Joe Rocchead

    Download it and use media player. Set at half speed…

  • mblue7

    why in the world would anyone do this and not expect to cause a rise in out rage. People who do this are only trying to evoke racial violence deliberately. Do you really think this is intelligent thing to do. So sick of race baiting bullshit.

  • Independent Voter

    The sick bastard deserved to be punched out.

  • Cheryl Jones

    FUNNY AS HELL!!! He gets knocked out and his voice continues singing……………….HA HAHA . A LIPSYNCING FRAUD…………HIT HIM AGAIN TO MAKE SURE SHE STAYS DOWN.

  • Cheryl Jones

    You wanna say F everyone and F Trump’s son………..then, prepare to get knocked out on a more than regular basis. You deserved it.

  • unsneakycindy

    WELL, I WAS JUST TOLD THAT THE VIDEO WAS A YR OLD, AND NOT RELATED TO THE VIDEO OF HANGING THE CHILD!!! SERIOUSLY??? I HATE BEING FAKED OUT!!!

    I HATE FAKE NEWS!!!! WTF?

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b94dc854ad6771b6322de5e47e51b4d069f78e185946630e8f3d020240f6dab5.png

  • Frostebyte

    He got knocked the fuck out! BWAHAHAHAHA!

  • CBDS

    still fun to watch

  • imsosly

    LOL!

  • Verbal Bomb Chucker

    God I loved it. Black Lives Matter….Bawahahahaha. Great video of a thugger getting what he deserves.

  • UncRemus
  • Guy Daley

    No kidding! That guy came flying from somewhere like he was some sort of football player doing a flying tackle and the security guy front and center didn’t even see it coming.

  • KC

    Hell Yeah! There is NO room is this country for that type of racist hatred. White peoples lives matter too!

  • Alicia Clark

    what happened to the guy that clocked the jerk? Security sure seemed to be beating the snot out of him

  • Oleg

    This is what they call live music today.

  • Poptoy1949

    White people are getting tired of all Negative Crap and are fighting back. Bout time. When the race War starts my black ass is gonna hide cause there is a hell of a lot more of them than us.

  • barry1817

    so much for the tough talk, am I sorry this happened, in a way yes because this is another attack on civilized society.

  • Randy Wilson

    looked staged to me, part of the show

  • Linda

    their saying [email protected] us up! Stupid ass people!

  • prashant

    Muslim hater dirty kuffar natanyahoo’s sucker

  • Kevin Curl

    Loved it , about time these racist turds feel some karma !

  • Jade Hendrick

    Fuck u Bill. Just shows not all black folk hate white folk.

  • Jade Hendrick

    KC you are blind. There is lots of room for hatred of white people. Ask folk….many a black folk teach their children to hate white people. KC you just are typing some words in a forum. Parents of many black youths are teaching their children to hate due to skin color. So yeh…room has been made.

  • Jayna K Patriot

    HA HA the song aka CRAP played on

  • Kim Bruce

    The rapper was lip synching. Notice how it kept going after he was lying out cold on the stage? FAKE RAP! Ha, ha, ha!

  • Kim Bruce

    Hey Bill, you hurt? LOL Yes, I’m afraid you’re ight about some stupid whites…they shouldn’t patronize this crap. That’s a big problem today….we’ve got these white boys who think they’re black. Just a bunch of Duped Dopes!

  • Carrie Barton

    SNOWFLAKE alert , this one is called a Bill Hurt

  • Catherine Tucker

    Yeah, I agree Robert E. Lee,,,,, I thought you were dead? LOL

  • Marianna Mansfeldova

    So, people are so stupid, they are paying big bucks to listen lip sync????? What a morons!

  • Joe Tellup

    Join us, people you like will be welcome

  • Jim Fisher

    How

  • Gary Delavergne

    Knocked his ass like 10 ft DAMN

  • Gary Delavergne

    It’s not all about race you could easily join the whites of you act like a normal sensible good fearing human being

  • Poptoy1949

    I thought you was too !!!!

  • Tim Foley

    yeah,security ? They fail to protect the person they were hired to protect and then continue to screw up by ignoring the knocked out guy,who could have easily been attacked by a 2nd assailant,while they concentrate on punching and kicking the assailant instead of actually subduing him.He could have easily come up with a gun from under the pile due to nobody actually controlling the guy correctly. Just Amateur thugs from what i see.

  • Ernest Pearson

    He is a sick punk to rap about some child being lynched. He got what he deserved!

  • Ernest Pearson

    I agree, and the trash and poison they spew out is worthless, and I don’t understand how anyone, white or black, can stand to hear it!

  • Ernest Pearson

    Hey, I’m white, and I want to see unity with all people, not this division caused by antifa and blm.

  • Devolusionist

    You cant show stuff like that its plain wrong imagine the other way around cities would be destroyed from the rioting.

  • Ernest Pearson

    Why did he think that would be a good thing to show? Even if I liked his rap, that would be the last time I’d go to his concert. Sick mind!

  • Mike Hawley

    lip sync much!

  • Chris Tidd

    That fuckin piece of shit got what he deserved, it’s to bad he didn’t get a worse ass beating.