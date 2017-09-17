VIRAL PAYBACK: Rapper Who Showed White Child Being Lynched in Music Video Gets Knocked Out Cold on Stage (Video)

A video showing a disgruntled man bum-rushing rapper XXXTentacion and sucker punching the performer has gone viral in recent days. The attack rendered the tough-talking entertainer laid out on stage and unconscious.

The attack, however, was sparked before the the hip-hop singer released a disturbing music video this week showcasing a white boy with a noose around his neck being lynched while an African-American boy watches him die.

The attack in fact occurred in June in San Diego but the video of that beat down has gone viral since the singer debuted his racially offensive music video Tuesday.

Many viewers acknowledged they know the footage of the rapper getting cold cocked was from a previous concert but were happy to share it regardless as a token of payback for XXXTentacion’s troubling music video.

FOX News described the controversial video below:

The video “Look At Me!” debuted on Tuesday and features imagery depicting police brutality, violent protests, and the 19-year-old Florida-based rapper placing a white child’s head in a noose on stage in front of a crowded theater and then hoisting him up into the air. The child’s feet are shown dangling and twitching and then they suddenly stop. The casting director of the video LaShawnna Stanley told that finding parents who would allow their child to be hanged on stage was a challenge. “We had to delay the video because the mom that originally agreed and said okay but when she got there she didn’t feel comfortable. We delayed for a week,” said Stanley.

Anti-White Rapper XXXTENACION who Placed Noose around a White Child’s Neck in his Music Video KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS at His Concert#Karma pic.twitter.com/7elCdGoUJX — Red Pill (@IWillRedPillYou) September 16, 2017

