Teen terror suspect arrested in connection with London tube attack

Police in England have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s terrorist attack on the nation’s capital.

The 18-year-old suspect was cuffed in Dover, about 80 miles southeast of London, according to a BBC report.

Counter-terrorism officials combed through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as well as images taken by members of the public to find the suspect. They said the arrest was a “significant” development in the investigation of the underground explosion that injured 29 people, including a child. – READ MORE