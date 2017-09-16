Security World
Teen terror suspect arrested in connection with London tube attack
Police in England have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s terrorist attack on the nation’s capital.
The 18-year-old suspect was cuffed in Dover, about 80 miles southeast of London, according to a BBC report.
Counter-terrorism officials combed through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as well as images taken by members of the public to find the suspect. They said the arrest was a “significant” development in the investigation of the underground explosion that injured 29 people, including a child. – READ MORE
England remains on high alert over fears of another terror attack as police on Saturday nabbed a suspect in the London subway bombing.
NY Daily News