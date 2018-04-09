VIDEO: Joe Scarborough Living In An ‘Alternative Reality’ Where The Southern Border Has Been Secure For 50 Years

Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump is living in an “alternate reality” with his immigration policy, but then claimed the southern border is more secure than it’s been in 50 years.

“We’re really living though here in an alternate reality,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” Thursday. “What is it Kellyanne Conway talked about — alternative facts. You have National Guard troops going to the border to protect the border that has fewer crossings since — I mean, hell, there crossings have been going down for almost as long as I, you know, lowest since — in 46 years. I mean, half a century.”

Scarborough said the issue of illegal immigrant crossings was at a “low ebb” and implied Trump’s border wall was unnecessary. – READ MORE

