‘Not a Conspiracy Theory, Folks’: Trump Says Millions of People Vote Illegally (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that “millions of people” have voted illegally in American elections.

Trump said that millions of people, including immigrants, vote illegally with the tacit help of state governments like California’s, which he noted “shields” voter information from dissemination.

“[They] vote many times,” he said at a tax reform roundtable in Greenbrier County, W.Va. “It’s not a conspiracy theory, folks.”