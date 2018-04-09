Politics TV
‘Not a Conspiracy Theory, Folks’: Trump Says Millions of People Vote Illegally (VIDEO)
President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that “millions of people” have voted illegally in American elections.
Trump said that millions of people, including immigrants, vote illegally with the tacit help of state governments like California’s, which he noted “shields” voter information from dissemination.
“[They] vote many times,” he said at a tax reform roundtable in Greenbrier County, W.Va. “It’s not a conspiracy theory, folks.”
The president famously made the questionable claim in Nov. 2016 after losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.