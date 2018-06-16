VIDEO: Joe Scarborough Compares Processing Of Illegal Immigrants To Nazis Murdering Jews

Joe Scarborough asked if White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is ignorant or just constantly lying to the public about immigration and compared the administration’s policies to Nazis on “Morning Joe” Friday.

The show opened with clip of Sanders promising the Trump administration would “enforce the law” with regard to immigration and Scarborough claimed President Donald Trump’s policies are not in line with the law of the land.

“The question is, is she ignorant, which would actually be better for her if she just were — came out and said ‘I’m ignorant and I don’t know what I’m talking about’. Or is she a liar?” Scarborough said. “Because it’s not the law. This is Donald Trump’s interpretation of the law.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1