WATCH: Chris Matthews Compares Republicans to Jonestown Followers

MSNBC’s Hardball host Chris Matthews compared Republicans to North Korean soldiers and went as far as to call them Jonestown followers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1