Video: Jerry Nadler Appears to Nearly Pass out at Press Conference

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared to nearly pass out during a press conference organized by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday morning.

BREAKING:@RepJerryNadler has health scare during an event along side @NYCMayor talking about speed cameras. Appears to be dehydrated and pass out. He looks paper white. pic.twitter.com/dTFlPMWhgG — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 24, 2019

In a video shared by PIX11 News reporter Henry Rosoff, de Blasio and other attendees are seen asking Nalder if he is okay as they offer him water. The House Judiciary panel chair began slumping in his seat shortly after concluding his remarks at P.S. 199 in the Upper West Side of Manhattan about speed enforcement cameras in school zones. At one point, de Blasio asks Nadler if he is okay, to which Nalder replied “no.” After being given water and an orange to eat, Nadler appeared to have regained his composure, according to NBC New York.

An ambulance was alerted of Nadler's health scare and a stretcher was wheeled into the building.