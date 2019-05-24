Camping Company CEO Risks Jail For Flying U.S. Flag Over Store

Marcus Lemonis is prepared to go to jail over an American flag his company is flying over one of his stores.

“We have flown this flag for a long time,” Lemonis said. “As I told the city…it’s not coming down under any circumstance.”

Lemonis is chief operating officer of Gander RV. He’s been flying a huge flag — 40 feet by 80 feet, or 3,200 square feet, the size of a fairly large house — over a store in Statesville, N.C.

But city officials say the flag is too big. They filed a lawsuit May 7 against Holiday Kamper Co. -– which is the parent company of the store formerly known as Camping World. If Lemonis doesn’t take action within 30 days, he could be jailed. – READ MORE

