Wells Fargo, TD Bank turn over Trump financial records to House Dems

Wells Fargo and TD Bank have turned over President Trump’s financial records to the House Financial Services Committee, Fox News confirmed on Thursday, amid a contentious legal battle between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats seeking access to sensitive files.

The committee, led by Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is one of several panels that have issued subpoenas and requests for Trump’s financial files.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES BANKS MUST COMPLY WITH SUBPOENAS FOR TRUMP FINANCIAL RECORDS

NBC News first reported that Wells Fargo turned over a few thousand documents to the committee, and TD Bank provided a handful.

The banks are two of the nine financial institutions with which congressional Democrats are seeking cooperation. The push has led to an escalating legal battle on multiple fronts.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in New York ruled that two other banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, were required to comply with congressional subpoenas seeking access to Trump’s financial records. – READ MORE