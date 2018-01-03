VIDEO: James Clapper Admits Obama-Era Intel Apparatus Spied on Trump; Says He Never Even Heard of George Papadopoulos

The head of the U.S. intelligence community under President Obama said on Tuesday that he was not aware of the former Trump campaign adviser who was recently reported to have been the catalyst for the FBI’s investigation into Trump campaign collusion.

In an interview on CNN, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said that when he left his Obama administration job on Jan. 20, 2017, George Papadopoulos “was not a name on my radar scope.”

The admission is somewhat surprising given Papadopoulos’ purported importance to the Russia probe.

The 30-year-old energy consultant was identified in a New York Times article published over the weekend as a catalyst for the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with the Russian government.

Is essence, Clapper admitting Papadopoulos was never on his radar is unwittingly an admission that the Obama-Era Intel apparatus used a FISA warrant(s) to spy on Trump and associates.

It also shatters the fake story published by the New York Times alleging Papadopoulos was the keystone to the Trump Russia investigation.

Big surprise. The New York Times lied. Again.

