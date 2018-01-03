Former Hillary Campaign Manager Accused Of Protecting Staffer Who Sexually Harassed Women

An email from the WikiLeaks collection of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta alleges that Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook covered up sexual harassment allegations made against another staffer because he was a friend of his.

The anti-secrecy organization tweeted out the email on Tuesday, which was previously available but flew under the radar. Post-Weinstein, the allegations in the email are now drawing more attention.

In the tweet, WikiLeaks linked to the email and wrote, “Top Clinton aid ‘cornered women’ for sex and was protected by campaign manager Robby Mook according to accusations in January 2015 email #metoo.”

Top Clinton aid "cornered women" for sex and was protected by campaign manager Robby Mook according to accusations in January 2015 email #metoo https://t.co/ZTPsTfqsU0 pic.twitter.com/lFnnFjV3ps — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 2, 2018

The email from U.S. News & World Report Senior Political Writer David Catanese was sent to a woman named Mara Lee Durrell, who appears to have been heavily involved in leadership positions for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign in the state of Nevada.

