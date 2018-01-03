Take A Look At The ‘White Genocide’ Prof’s New Gig

A recently resigned communist professor announced Monday that he has become a visiting scholar at New York University’s Hemispheric Institute.

Politics professor George Ciccariello-Maher resigned from Drexel University at the end of 2017, claiming his situation had become untenable “after nearly a year of harassment by right-wing, white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs” and “death threats.”

“All I want for Christmas is white genocide,” tweeted the professor in December 2016, spawning several national headlines. Drexel University placed Ciccariello-Maher on leave in October 2017 after the professor said that the Las Vegas massacre “is what happens when” white people “don’t get what they want.”

The Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics, the site of the former professor’s new gig, meshes scholarship, politics, and artistic expression together to investigate “embodied practice—performance—as a vehicle for the creation of new meaning and the transmission of cultural values, memory, and identity.” – READ MORE

