VIDEO: Illinois kids’ lemonade stand robbed at gunpoint, then cops and community rally around the boys

In a shocking video, a lemonade stand operated by two young boys in Illinois was robbed at gunpoint. The children were selling lemonade in the East Bluff section of Peoria last Friday afternoon when two “older kids” walked up, one armed with a gun, and snatched the boys’ cash drawer, according to the Peoria Journal Star.

Surveillance video from a neighbor caught the armed robbery of the lemonade stand at 4:52 p.m. last Friday. The suspects reportedly stole about $30 before running off. Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson confirmed that one of the suspects had a gun, according to the Pekin Times. Police were investigating the robbery.

Nathan Peterson, the father of one of the boys at the lemonade stand, wrote a Facebook post about the scary incident.

“So my son’s lemonade stand was just robbed. The robbers were slightly older kids,” Peterson said. “They flashed a gun, but we don’t know if it was real or not.” – READ MORE

