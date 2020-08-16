Washington State Will Provide $40 Million In Coronavirus Relief For Illegal Immigrants

After months of pressure from activists, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has agreed to set aside $40 million in coronavirus relief for workers in the U.S. illegally.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Seattle’s city council sought $100 million in relief funds from the state for illegal immigrants who didn’t qualify for the federal government’s coronavirus stimulus. The city passed a resolution in May that called for the creation of a “Washington Worker Relief Fund” that would provide “economic assistance to undocumented Washingtonians during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

At that time, the resolution passed the city council unanimously – 9-0 – and Mayor Jenny Durkan signed it.

“Looking out for the most vulnerable in our community is even more critical in times of crisis,” Durkan said at the time. “It is all the more important to ensure we are not pushing people further into the shadows.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --