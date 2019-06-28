VIDEO: Hundreds of Haitians, Africans wade through Rio Grande, stroll into USA — carrying luggage!

Groups of hundreds of Africans, Haitians and others from Central and South America continue to trudge across the U.S.- Mexico border in record numbers, despite promises from Mexico to help stop the massive migration.

Footage from the Del Rio Sector of the border in Texas shows scores are making their way in mini-caravans, with many arriving well-dressed in designer clothes, toting luggage and backpacks with their children in tow.

#USBP Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 2 large groups of over 100 in 2 days. Total of 3 large groups this fiscal year. More info: https://t.co/sojY5Xy8NN pic.twitter.com/eYGo1sKUO9 — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) June 27, 2019

“#USBP Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 2 large groups of over 100 in 2 days,” CBP South Texas wrote in a video post on Twitter. “Total of 3 large groups this fiscal year.”

Border Patrol agents came across the first of the two most recent groups on June 22, when 105 crossed the Rio Grande River and into the United States. – READ MORE