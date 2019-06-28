WATCH: Entire Debate Stage Promises to Give Illegal Immigrants Health Care

All 10 Democratic 2020 candidates at Thursday night’s debate said their healthcare plans would provide coverage to illegal immigrants.

After the candidates all explained why their health care programs would be the best way to achieve universal coverage, moderator Savannah Gurthrie asked for a show of hands about whose plans cover “undocumented immigrants.” Every single candidate raised their hand.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was asked to explain his whole policy. He called for not just health care for illegal immigrants but also a pathway to citizenship for them, in addition to “cleaning up the lawful immigration system.” – read more

