NASA headed towards giant golden asteroid that could make everyone on Earth a billionaire

NASA is eyeing up a nearby asteroid that contains enough gold to make everyone on Earth a billionaire.

Psyche 16 is nestled between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter and is made of solid metal.

As well as gold, the mysterious object is loaded with heaps of platinum, iron and nickel.

In total, it’s estimated that Psyche’s various metals are worth a gargantuan $10,000 quadrillion.

That means if we carried it back to Earth, it would destroy commodity prices and cause the world’s economy – worth $75.5 trillion – to collapse.

We've known about Psyche 16 for a while, but its potential to cause havoc on Earth was recently touched upon by a veteran miner.