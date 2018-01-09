Featured Politics Security
VIDEO FLASHBACK: Deep State Queen & Career Liar Dianne Feinstein Defends Susan Rice’s Fabricated Benghazi Talking Points
Sen. Dianne Feinstein jumped into the fray Friday over the Obama administration’s immediate response to the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, defending U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice from “pillory” at the hands of Republicans.
The California Democrat and chair of the Intelligence Committee said, “We have seen wrong intelligence before, and it all surrounded our going into Iraq, and a lot of people were killed based on bad intelligence. And I don’t think that’s fair game. I think mistakes get made – you don’t pillory the person.”
