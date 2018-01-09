True Pundit

Featured Politics Security

Ecuador Moves to Free Assange from London Embassy; Looking for Deal to Spring Wikileaks Founder

Posted on by
Share:

Ecuador’s foreign minister says the country is seeking possible mediation to resolve the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in asylum at its London embassy for more than five years.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa said at a news conference on Tuesday that notable asylum cases in recent years have sometimes required mediation by a third country.

Assange has been at the embassy since June 2012 to avoid a Swedish extradition request on a case of alleged rape. While Sweden has at least temporarily dropped that investigation, British officials say they’d still arrest him on charges of bail jumping. Assange also fears a possible U.S. extradition request stemming from the leaking of classified U.S. documents.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Ecuador seeking possible mediation in Assange case
Ecuador seeking possible mediation in Assange case

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's foreign minister says the country is seeking possible mediation to resolve the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been in asylum at
AP News AP News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: