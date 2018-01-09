True Pundit

Cover-up Queen Dianne Feinstein Disrespects Grassley; Releases Fusion GPS co-founder’s full testimony from Senate Judiciary

Dianne Feinstein just released Fusion GPS co-founder’s full testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

That was not supposed to happen.

See the full 300+-page transcript of Glenn Simpson’s testimony below.

Sen. Chuck Grassley wanted Simpson’s testimony to remain unreleased.

It appears Feinstein took it upon herself the release the transcript, absent approval ffom Grassley.

Let’s see Fusion GPS’ bank records. Who cares about Simpson’s testimony.

Let’s see who Simpson had on his payroll in the media and Congress.

 

