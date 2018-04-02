VIDEO: Female Rap Star Uses Baby Stroller as Weapon During Amusement Park Skirmish

Blac Chyna was spotted, over the weekend, spending some time at Six Flags with her kids, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian, and her uncomfortably young boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay.

While the fun day started out as just that, things took a turn for the worse when the former stripper got into a physical altercation with a few other park guests and things got physical, fast.

An onlooker captured the entire debacle on video from Six Flags Magic Mountain just outside of Los Angeles, this past Sunday.

Visibly furious, Chyna can be seen charging towards someone with baby Dream’s stroller in hand. She dragged it around for a while seemingly in an attempt to show her provoker that she meant business.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

