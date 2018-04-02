DNC Vice Chair Publicly Demands Repeal of the 2nd Amendment

The Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Participation of the Democratic National Committee has called for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

Louisiana Democratic Party Chairwoman Karen Carter Peterson on Tuesday issued a four-word tweet as she shared a link to a New York Times op-ed written by former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens that advocated for the Second Amendment’s repeal.

“Repeal the Second Amendment,” she tweeted.

Repeal the Second Amendment https://t.co/iAIJGmWtlR — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) March 27, 2018

The Louisiana Democrat’s tweet caused Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk to run for cover.

Handwerk said the party is “a strong supporter of the Second Amendment that protects Americans’ rights to bear arms,” according to the USA TODAY Network. – READ MORE

