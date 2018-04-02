True Pundit

‘Willing to Put Us In Danger for Votes’: Angel Dad Rips ‘Illegal Alien Lover’ Jerry Brown (VIDEO)

The father of a teen killed by an illegal immigrant blasted his state’s governor for pardoning five criminal aliens.

California Governor Jerry Brown (D) pardoned five illegal immigrants who were serving time for further crimes and otherwise may have faced prompt deportation.

Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son Jamiel Jr. was killed in 2008 by an illegal immigrant convicted of three separate gun charges, said Brown is showing he doesn’t care about American citizens. – READ MORE

The father of a teen killed by an illegal immigrant blasted his state's governor for pardoning five immigrants convicted of crimes.
