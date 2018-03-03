Politics TV
VIDEO: Eric Bolling Shares His Son’s Heartbreaking Story At White House Opioids Summit
Former Fox News host Eric Bolling shared the heartbreaking story of getting the call that his son, Eric Chase Bolling, had passed away after overdosing on opioids.
His message was shared via video to the White House Opioids Summit on Thursday, hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.
Bolling described his son as a normal teenager who loved baseball and was excited to be going to college at the University of Colorado.
Bolling and his wife learned of their son’s passing while they were returning home after a date at a restaurant. On the way home, Bolling received a call informing him of his son’s passing. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Former Fox News host Eric Bolling shared the heartbreaking story of getting the call that his son, Eric Chase
Daily Wire