Trump Defends Tariffs: ‘If You Don’t Have Steel, You Don’t Have A Country’

President Donald Trump defended his Thursday announcement of a 20 percent tariff on imported steel with a Friday morning tweet.

Trump made the shock announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum Thursday afternoon after his aides furiously tried to stop him. Critics accused Trump of embarking the U.S. on a trade war and the Dow Jones industrial average dropped approximately 400 points on the news. – READ MORE

