Ohio student planned shooting ‘bigger than anything this country’s ever seen’

An Ohio student, who fatally shot himself in his school’s restroom last week intended to carry out a school shooting “bigger than anything this country’s ever seen,” authorities said.

Seventh-grader Keith Simons, 13, concealed a .22-caliber gun under his shirt as he rode a bus to Jackson Memorial Middle School on Feb. 20, where he reportedly went to the restroom immediately and shot himself, FOX 8 reported.

In a news release Thursday, Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said a memo discovered on Simons’ phone revealed the teen’s “fascination with school shooters, specifically the Columbine shooters,” referring to the 1999 massacre in Colorado.

Simons intended to conduct his own school massacre “with an eight-step plan,” FOX 8reported.

A portion of an entry dated Feb. 19 reads:

“(T)his will be bigger than anything this country’s ever seen, … I’ve been planning this for a few weeks and thought about it a few months, I will never be forgotten I’ll be a stain in American history and the Simons history, it’s going to be so mutch [sic]. They won’t expect a thing.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *