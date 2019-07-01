VIDEO: Cubans storm Juarez-El Paso vehicle checkpoint before dawn — ‘We’re going to cross!’

Mobs of illegal immigrants from Cuba and elsewhere on Monday shut down the Juarez-El Paso port of entry, where hundreds rushed through traffic barriers in a chaotic scene well before sunrise.

“couple hundred immigrants, predominantly from cuba, caused the Juarez-el paso international port of entry to shut down this morning,” Twitter user rogelio posted. “Their stupid decisions accomplish nothing else than to inconvenience those who have to legally cross the border.”

couple hundred immigrants, predominantly from cuba, caused the juarez-el paso international port of entry to shut down this morning. their stupid decisions accomplish nothing else than to inconvenience those who have to legally cross the border. #elpaso #SantaFe #juarez #CBP pic.twitter.com/5v5Rr6mUKn — rogelio (@rogeliowoya) July 1, 2019

The video shows scores screaming in Spanish and whistling as they pushed past simple gates to block vehicle traffic, though it’s unclear whether they were blocked from entering the U.S.

Customs and Border Protection confirmed the chaos Monday morning on Twitter. – READ MORE