U.S. Women’s Soccer Members Tell Fans’ Employers: You’re ‘Living Under A Rock’ If You Don’t Know Our Game Is Important

Apparently unaware that their work doesn’t supersede the needs of business owners, two members of the U.S. national women’s soccer team wrote a note to their fans’ employers on Instagram, suggesting the employers give their employees the day off so the fans could watch the team’s game against France on Friday.

As The Daily Mail reported, Kelley O’Hara and Allie Long posted the excuse note on Instagram, starting by insultingly telling the employers that they were “living under a rock” if they weren’t aware of the importance of the women’s soccer team.

Dear Bosses & Supervisors: In case you’re living under a rock, this Friday, June 28 is our World Cup quarterfinal versus France and it’s gonna be a Big One! We kindly ask that you give every employee the day off so that they can eat a hearty lunch, get emotionally ready, bust out all their USA gear, and mentally prep for what will be an EPIC GAME! They will be back on MONDAY. MAYBE.

The Daily Mail noted, “In the Instagram caption, the team’s social media manager wrote: ‘we want you with U.S. tomorrow, no matter what, so Kelley and Allie wrote you a totally legit excuse note.’” – READ MORE