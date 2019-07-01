Omar Claims She Was Elected to Address the ‘Cruelty of This Administration’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) (shown above left, beside Meghan McCain) went on a Sunday morning talk show yesterday to claim that she and her freshman colleagues in Congress are “a check and balance to the cruelty of this administration.”

Well, who is the “check and balance” for her and her ilk?

This elected lawmaker, from what I understand, committed fraud against our immigration system.

She appears to have married her own brother — and used her campaign money to clear up tax issues.

Omar and her buddies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) all voted against the decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to support the Senate’s version of the $4.6 billion humanitarian aid package passed last week.

Omar: “We were running for office. We said, ‘Send us into the majority so that we can be a check and balance to the cruelty of this administration.’ Now we are in the majority, we are too busy appeasing this administration.” – READ MORE