VIDEO: Criticizing Nancy Pelosi During Midterm Elections Is Now ‘Sexist,’ According to This Democrat

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) hit back at criticisms of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, calling the attacks “sexist.”

When asked by a reporter about Democrats seemingly distancing themselves from Pelosi, Crowley pulled the sexism card.

“This election was not about Nancy Pelosi. Conor Lamb really localized the issue. The attempt here is to nationalize it by Republicans,“ he said. ”I think they need to get a new game book. Attempts to use Nancy Pelosi is failing them at this point, I think quite frankly is sexist. So they need to move on from that.” – READ MORE

