Sam Nunberg Talks ‘Sam-a-palooza,’ Boasts About Ratings: ‘I Was Very Stressed Out That Day’ (VIDEO)

Sam Nunberg returned to television Wednesday to talk about last week’s craziness, but the former Trump aide seemed much more subdued and in control compared to his infamous series of interviews in which he declared he would not submit to the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

A mild-mannered Nunberg talked to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota about the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and his association with Roger Stone before looking back on his March 5 interview spree.

“The last time we saw you was the Sam-a-palooza where you, you know, set a record to be on all sorts of cable shows,” Camerota said.

Nunberg boasted about the ratings for his interviews and thanked CNN’s Erin Burnett for the segment where he was featured. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1