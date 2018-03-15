WATCH: After Calif. Governor Bashed Trump and His Wall, Trump Responds a With Scorching Hot Nuke

California Gov. Jerry Brown recently criticized President Donald Trump and his ambitions for a border wall along the southern border in a letter that his office released Monday morning.

“You see, in California we are focusing on bridges, not walls,” he said. “California thrives because we welcome immigrants and innovators from across the globe.”

“I think Gov. Brown’s done a very poor job running California,” he said. “They have the highest taxes in the United States. The place is totally out of control. You have sanctuary cities where you have criminals living in the sanctuary cities, and then the mayor of Oakland goes out and notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up. And many of them were criminals with criminal records.” – READ MORE

