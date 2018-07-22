VIDEO: Comedian Michelle Wolf Compares ICE to ISIS Terrorists in Netflix Skit

Comedian Michelle Wolf compared the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to Islamic State terrorists on Friday during her weekly Netflix show.

Wolf, who hosts “The Break with Michelle Wolf” on the streaming platform, portrayed Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in the video.

It parodies an ICE recruitment video with “officers” making statements such as “ICE is … rooting out the foreign enemy” and “ICE is … attacking when they least expect.”

Wow, ICE is … really desperate for recruits. #abolishICE pic.twitter.com/wOxn4pQX0E — The Break with Michelle Wolf (@thebreaknetflix) July 20, 2018

Wolf later appears in the video and states that “there’s no better representation of American values right now than ICE is.”

Wolf created controversy after taking jabs President Trump and mocking White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. – READ MORE

When Netflix informed its shareholders this week that it signed up 5.2 million subscribers in the second quarter of this year, there were several ways to look at that. Two years ago, it signed up 1.7 million for the second quarter, so the growth in 24 months has been impressive. In the same quarter a year ago, it also signed up 5.2 million subscribers. In that light, it maintained its progress.

But compared with the previous two fiscal quarters, 5.2 million is a big drop. By comparison, in the first quarter of this year, it signed up 7.4 million subscribers.

And the 5.2 million number is also well below the company’s projection of 6.2 million subscribers for the quarter. In fact, the company has never fallen this far short of a quarterly subscription target.

Any number of reasons could be at play here, but one that can’t be ignored was the announcement in May that Netflix has entered into a multi-year deal with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to “produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” according to a company statement.

It’s not necessarily a surprise that Netflix sought out the Obamas. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was a big supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, and said voters should elect Clinton because “Trump would destroy much of what is great about America.”

“Hillary Clinton is the strong leader we need, and it’s important that Trump lose by a landslide to reject what he stands for,” Hastings said at the time.

Add the fact that Netflix is home to Michelle Wolf’s weekly “comedy” show and conservatives have another reason to snub Netflix. If you didn’t know Wolf before her out-of-line attacks on Vice President Mike Pence and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, you may know her now for her infamous “Salute to Abortion” on her program earlier this month. – READ MORE

