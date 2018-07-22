Teen accused of vandalizing memorial of slain Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient

Authorities in New York arrested a 14-year-old boy on Friday for allegedly vandalizing the memorial of a slain Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient.

Suffolk County Police received a call on Thursday that the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Park in Lake Ronkonkoma had been “vandalized.”

A picture released by police on Facebook showed that a granite stone with an image of the fallen SEAL had been shattered.

By 3 a.m. Friday, detectives had arrested the unidentified teen in his home.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter earlier to say he was “appalled and disgusted” and promise that the state would pay for the replacement of the defaced plaque. – READ MORE

A former Air Force air traffic controller said he was forced to sell his home after his Home Owners Association fined him for the American flag he hung in a flower pot outside of his residence.

Larry Murphree lived in the Tides Condominium Association, a community for individuals 55 and older located in Sweetwater, Fla., since it opened, the Washington Post reported Monday. One day he received a letter from the HOA at the building which told him to take down the flag placed in a flower pot on his porch.

Veteran forced to sell home after hefty fines for flying American flag, now headed for trial https://t.co/uOlIlbSKaG pic.twitter.com/heom4YEHxB — First Coast News (@FCN2go) July 4, 2018

“I got a violation letter that stated the American flag was an unauthorized object and for me to take it down,” Murphree told First Coast News.

“I lost it,” Murphree said upon receiving the letter. “It just dawned on me there’s people that strap on a gun every day to protect me and the people I love. It’s a small flag, but it stands for a big ‘thank you.’”

The veteran said he refused to give in to the request. He kept the flag in the flower pot despite being fined $100 every day.

“They started fining me up to $1,000 because I wouldn’t take the flag down,” Murphree said.

He said the $1,000 came out of the $100 he was fined each day the flag stayed up. – READ MORE

