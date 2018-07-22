WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Allegations She Spit, Cursed At Jeanine Pirro

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg admits she had some “choice words” for Jeanine Pirro yesterday, but says the Fox News host also cursed out show staffers: “She did leave here cursing at the people who book the show, cursed at the guys who do the security for the show” pic.twitter.com/6g0GMVl9zf — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 20, 2018

ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded to allegations that she berated Fox News host Jeanine Pirro using profanity and that she spit on her by denying some of the allegations, confirming others, and adding some allegations of her own.

“[Pirro] was upset when she got here, because Ana Navaro was here instead of Joy [Behar],” Goldberg said. “And after the segment, which ended when it was supposed to—it was not early, it was not late, it ended when it was supposed to—she then called everybody at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV and said it in front of the audience.” – READ MORE

.@JudgeJeanine on what @WhoopiGoldberg did off stage: “I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building.’ And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building.’” pic.twitter.com/sEMtyrwCNN — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2018

An on-air fight that broke out between ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro did not end on stage as Pirro claims that Goldberg spit on her off stage and screamed at her to “get the f**k out of this building.”

Pirro made the claims while joining Fox News host Sean Hannity’s radio program following “The View” segment.

“I’m still reeling from it to be honest with you,” Pirro told Hannity. “I went on thinking that we would have a discussion about the book. The truth is, that it was an attack on Donald Trump, and then on me. I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said ‘you know I’m here to talk about the book’ and then she went ballistic – ended the segment.”- READ MORE

