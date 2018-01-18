VIDEO: CNN’s DNC Puppet Acosta: Trump ‘Is the King of Fake News’

CNN led the way at President Donald Trump ‘s “Fake News Awards”last night, and the network’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta , was none too pleased.

Acosta appeared at the Newseum last night, where he joined fellow White House correspondents including; John Roberts and April Ryan for a discussion about press freedom, and the negative effects of media suppression. He reacted to the results in real time, and went on to slam the president.

“I would say, having been called ‘fake news’ myself, that the President of the United States is the king of fake news.”

Acosta proceeded to list several of Trump’s falsehoods, including his part in the Obama birther movement, and his groundless claims of losing the 2016 popular vote due to mass voter fraud. Acosta insisted he wasn’t speaking through the lens of an agenda, stating that Trump’s tendency to lie is “just a fact.”

