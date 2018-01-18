True Pundit

Politics

VIDEO: CNN’s DNC Puppet Acosta: Trump ‘Is the King of Fake News’

Posted on by
Share:

Acosta appeared at the Newseum last night, where he joined fellow White House correspondents including; John Roberts and April Ryan for a discussion about press freedom, and the negative effects of media suppression. He reacted to the results in real time, and went on to slam the president.

“I would say, having been called ‘fake news’ myself, that the President of the United States is the king of fake news.”

Acosta proceeded to list several of Trump’s falsehoods, including his part in the Obama birther movement, and his groundless claims of losing the 2016 popular vote due to mass voter fraud. Acosta insisted he wasn’t speaking through the lens of an agenda, stating that Trump’s tendency to lie is “just a fact.”

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Acosta Rips Trump on Fake News Awards: ‘The President is the King of Fake News’
Acosta Rips Trump on Fake News Awards: ‘The President is the King of Fake News’

CNN swept Donald Trump's "fake news awards" last night, and Jim Acosta responded by sweet-talking the president right back.
www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: