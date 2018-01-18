Entertainment Politics
Deep State Queen Pelosi Signs On as TV Judge for RuPaul’s Drag Queen All Stars
Nancy Pelosi is heading to the Drag Race.
No, this is not a joke.
The congresswoman will guest judge the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer will also judge the third season of the VH1 competition series.
This is Pelosi’s reality show debut. She previously appeared as herself on 30 Rock.
